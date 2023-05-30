What could Cody Rhodes do at WWE Money in the Bank if Brock Lesnar doesn't answer his challenge?

Cody Rhodes is advertised for WWE Money in the Bank though it is uncertain at the moment if he’ll work a singles match or compete in the traditional ladder match. The American Nightmare will probably have his hands full either way at the July 1 premium live event.

Cody Rhodes could end up participating in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match if he doesn’t get his supposed singles match against Brock Lesnar. The RAW Superstar laid out a challenge for The Beast to accept this week.

The two superstars squared off against each other at Night of Champions this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Cody showed a lot of heart despite suffering a broken arm at the hands of Lesnar during their previous meeting on Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare used his arm cast to deliver huge shots to Brock Lesnar. The Beast was stunned by Cody’s offense but ultimately caught him in a Kimura lock. The referee ruled the match in Lesnar’s favor after Cody passed out.

A third meeting between the two top stars could take place at the Money in the Bank premium live event. As of this writing, Brock Lesnar hasn’t responded to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a future match.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are 1-1 against each other

The two superstars met for the first time at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023. Cody survived a beat down at the hands of his opponent and used a roll-up to score a huge upset against Brock Lesnar after he got busted open.

Their second match took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Triple H said The American Nightmare suffered a broken arm in the buildup to their match-up. However, that did not deter Cody Rhodes at all as he stepped into the ring with the behemoth in The Beast. Brock Lesnar picked up the win in the second match at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27.

It remains to be seen if The Beast will respond to the open challenge next week on WWE RAW.

Do you want to see a third match between Rhodes and Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

