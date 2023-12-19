What did Cody Rhodes do after WWE RAW went off the air last night? Shocking gesture revealed

Cody Rhodes has been on the top of the WWE RAW roster since returning to the company in 2022. He has also become a fan favorite due to his actions on television: titles defenses, endorsing future stars, and even how he interacted with fans. However, he took the season of giving to a new level.

The December 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes brawl against Shinsuke Nakamura after the latter read "The American Nightmare Before Christmas" backstage. Rhodes gained the upper hand as they reached ringside. Cody sent The King of Strong Style into the announce desk face first and was about to hit him with a Cross Rhodes, but officials managed to separate them. However, Cody's actions after the episode were less chaotic.

After RAW went off the air, a video from Matt Kempke revealed Cody shared the ring with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The real-life brothers failed against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, but they won Rhodes' endorsement. The former AEW star praised all three stars and stated the challengers took the champion to their limit. He also said the duo could easily be future champions.

Cody said that anything could happen since RAW was already off the air. Fans began to chant CM Punk's name, but Rhodes turned it down by saying that one may not. However, there's a possibility Punk could be present in Des Moines instead. After the fans were dismayed, Rhodes said he felt obligated to do something.

After talking with somebody at ringside, Cody makes an outrageous gesture by saying he will give one of the Christmas trees on set to the loudest person in the audience. He picked up the tree from the stage and returned to the ring, wherein he added that Ivy would pick the winner. The stage tree eventually went to a young girl in the audience.

The Creed Brothers almost became champions on WWE RAW

Cody's fan interactions have cemented his place as one of the favorites among fans. However, Vince Russo believed recent events have placed him second as a favorite in winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran believed that fans were set to see Cody Rhodes win Royal Rumble. However, their choices were changed when CM Punk returned.

Cody will finally settle his differences against Shinsuke during the WWE Holiday Tour on December 26 at Madison Square Garden. They will battle in a Texas Bullrope match, a stipulation created by Cody's father, the late great Dusty Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see how Cody's new year will occur, especially with the major changes in WWE recently.