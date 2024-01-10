2024 kicked off on a high note with a massive surprise return, in addition to the hype surrounding the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the final of the United States Championship Tournament, earning an opportunity to face the current United States Champion, Logan Paul, at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The social media megastar was present at ringside for the match. The two men have a shared history that dates all the way back to WrestleMania 37 when the Maverick was invited by Sami Zayn to be at ringside for his match against The Prizefighter. Owens then proceeded to hit Paul with a Stunner after defeating Zayn.

Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, has made a mark for himself in the world of combat sports, most prominently in Boxing. He joined the Mixed Martial Arts bandwagon last year after signing with the Professional Fighters League. The 26-year-old is no stranger to the world of WWE and even made his debut at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2022.

The real-life brothers have been supportive of each other's careers, a most notable incident being when Logan Paul defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam last year and immediately flew out for Jake's match afterward. Just like any set of siblings, they take digs and taunt each other, but there have been a few instances when Jake Paul called out his brother in a more serious tone.

A match between the Paul brothers is bound to happen in the future, and what better place to do it than in WWE? Logan Paul has somewhat impressed the wrestling world with his in-ring athleticism, which he has proven time and again despite his personality and controversial background going against him. At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jake could help Kevin Owens get a win over Logan, paving the way for a mega brother vs. brother feud at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 after defeating WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Logan Paul's viral moment from the 2023 Royal Rumble certainly left its mark

Logan Paul officially signed a contract with WWE in June 2022 and kicked off his career with a feud against The Miz. Five months in, Paul proceeded to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Maverick garnered much acclaim for his performance in the match and suffered a couple of injuries, resulting in him being out of action for a while. Paul then returned and competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he collided mid-air with Ricochet, creating one of the most viral moments from the premium live event.

The main attraction of the event is the signature Men and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. A few singles bouts are a part of the match card as well, and it is not uncommon for the superstars to pull double duty by competing in their solo matches as well as the Royal Rumble match.

Logan Paul is only announced for his United States Championship match against Kevin Owens, but he could also compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match to create more viral moments.

