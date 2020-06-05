What does the future hold for Io Shirai?

If Io Shirai does not win the NXT Title on Sunday, is it time for her to experiment with something new?

Io Shirai could be the final piece to forming a supergroup on RAW

Will the title finally be Io Shirai's come NXT TakeOver? - Photo Credit: WWE Network via Uproxx

Io Shirai will have another opportunity to capture the NXT Women's Championship this Sunday when she competes in a triple threat match with Rhea Ripley and current Champion Charlotte Flair at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Many fans are hoping the Genius of the Sky will finally claim her first WWE Championship this Sunday, but let's just say for now that she doesn't. Then what? Not counting house shows, this will be Shirai's fifth opportunity to capture NXT gold. If she fails to win the title this time around, it may be time to reassess her position in the company.

You can make the argument that the NXT Women's Division is the most talented in all of professional wrestling. However, that same case can be made for IMPACT's Knockout Division as well, especially now with the addition of Deonna Purrazzo. When it comes to sheer depth, however, I have to give the nod to the Black and Gold Brand.

Case in point, look at the 6-Woman Tag Match that was made official for this Sunday.

Anyone of those six ladies could be the NXT Women's Champion one day and many of them should at least get some opportunities in the near future. With the likes of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim, the Women's Division on Wednesday night is in fantastic shape already and I haven't even brought up Rhea Ripley or anyone from the NXT UK Brand.

The infusion of Charlotte Flair into the NXT Women's Division is a puzzling one. Initially, when she won the title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, I assumed she would be making the permanent jump to Wednesday Nights. That's been anything but the case as she has made her way onto all three brands in recent weeks and remains an official member of the RAW roster.

Charlotte's brand flexibility says to me that she's due to hang on to the NXT Women's Championship for the foreseeable future. It allows the company to keep her on Monday Night's while she simultaneously elevates the status of other talents by wrestling them on Wednesday.

Which brings me to the big question - if now isn't the time for Io Shirai to win the NXT Women's Title, are her talents best served elsewhere?

Advertisement

Adding Io Shirai to the Kabuki Warriors makes a lot of sense

The Sky Pirates could bolster the Women's Tag Team Division - Photo Credit: WWE via WrestleTalk

Rumors started surfacing early this year that Io Shirai wasn't necessarily happy with her role in NXT. The Wrestling Observer noted that the company was considering moving her to RAW or SmackDown as a way to make her happier and keep her from potentially moving on once her contract expires.

Of course, this was before the COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench into WWE's plans and reportedly forced the company to delay the Superstar Shake-up, which was supposed to be right after WrestleMania.

However, now that things in the real world are starting to return to normalcy slowly, we're seeing some stars on the move. Apollo Crews went to RAW, while AJ Styles and Matt Riddle moved to SmackDown. Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green are reportedly on the move as well. So why not Shirai?

Looking over the landscape of the entire WWE, I see one division that is in dire need of a new infusion of competitors - the Women's Tag Team Division. Tag Champs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross need challengers. Yes, they are currently mixing it up with The IIconics as well as Bayley and Sasha Banks, but the longevity of those two teams is in question.

The IIconics recently showed the first cracks in the foundation of their friendship and WWE has been teasing a Bayley-Sasha split for several weeks now. The only other established Tag Team on either RAW or SmackDown is The Kabuki Warriors.

It's not a guarantee, but it would stand to reason that as long as Asuka is the RAW Women's Champion, The Kabuki Warriors will be out of the Tag Title picture. Unless they add a third member.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Sky Pirates, that was the name of the tag team featuring Io Shirai and Kairi Sane when they were in NXT together. I think it's time for a reunion on RAW. I would love to see The Kabuki Warriors become a three-member squad just like The New Day.

This would allow Asuka to stay in the RAW Women's Title picture for the foreseeable future, while Kairi Sane and Io Shirai find a new purpose in the Tag Team Championships.

An easier fix for the Women's Tag Title scene would be to simply have some NXT teams challenge for the belts, but the company has been reluctant to do that to this date. So why not form an awesome trio of talented women that could make some serious waves on Monday Nights?

Tell me it wouldn't be a glorious sight to see Women's Champion Asuka flanked by the Sky Pirates draped in Tag Team gold?

Make no mistake about it though, Io Shirai is a star. While she could be a valuable member of a team, she can also shine on her own. It's an open competition in the RAW Women's Division right now to grab the spotlight left open by Becky Lynch's absence.

Bringing Shirai to Monday nights could also make for some very interesting competition between herself and the likes of Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan to see who can grab the coveted brass ring. That is, unless, she wins the NXT Women's Championship this Sunday.

What do you think? Is it time for Shirai to win the NXT Women's Title or to move on? Let us know in the comments section below!