What if Dominik Mysterio finds a new ally in 28-year-old RAW star? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is the most hated man in WWE at the moment. His work as a heel has brought him praise from the likes of Diamond Dallas Page and Shawn Michaels. Now a fellow RAW superstar wants to be tag team partners with Dom.

The star in question is none other than Logan Paul. The 28-year-old social media sensation revealed his intention to form a tag team with Dominik Mysterio on a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. Come to think of it, the new team might work and even get Paul his first title in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Both Dom and Paul are massive heal magnets though the son of Rey Mysterio is on an entirely different level when it comes to getting a negative reaction from the crowd. As Logan noted, fans don’t even let Dominik speak whenever he tries to cut a promo.

With The Judgment Day apparently on the brink of implosion, Dominik Mysterio could find himself a new tag team partner in Logan Paul. After all, Dominik was part of Paul's first match in WWE at WrestleMania 38.

The Maverick last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023. Logan Paul kicked off the Biggest Party of the Summer with an incredible match against Ricochet. He also suffered a minor injury during the match.

Dominik Mysterio will be in action at NXT Heatwave

Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee last Tuesday on NXT. Lyra Valkyria took out Rhea Ripley after the match, planting the seeds for a mixed tag team match against two-thirds of The Judgment Day.

Mami and her Dom Dom issued the challenge to Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria tonight on WWE NXT. The challenge was accepted, and the match will take place at NXT Heatwave next Tuesday. This will be Ripley and Dom’s first mixed tag team match on the white and gold brand.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which of the two teams will emerge as the winner next week at NXT Heatwave.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here