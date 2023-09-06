What if engaging WWE rivalry spills over into SmackDown? Analyzing impact of massive swerve

WWE fans witnessed a scary ending to the latest episode of NXT. Bron Breakker and Von Wagner wrestled in a No Disqualification Match, a total war. After a back-and-forth fight, Bron ultimately won. Unfortunately, things didn't end there.

He attacked the popular Wagner post-match with a steel chair. He eventually laid Von's head onto steel steps as if that wasn't bad enough. He picked up another set of stairs and seemingly did a stairs version of the con-chair-to.

The word "seemingly" is critical, as WWE NXT cut to black to avoid showing such a graphic assault. Wagner was stretchered out afterward and will likely miss an extended time. Meanwhile, Bron has been rumored to be a call-up to the main roster.

However, WWE could make things very interesting if Breakker moves up. If he joins Friday Night SmackDown, a brand low on full-time stars with Roman Reigns, Edge, and Jey Uso either gone or part-time, he could end up seeing Wagner sooner than expected.

Von is a free agent, so that he could wrestle on any brand. He may follow Bron to SmackDown to exact revenge in front of even more eyeballs on a bigger platform. Come Friday, things could become quite compelling.

WWE NXT will see the return of Becky Lynch next week

While both Bron Breakker and Von Wagner's futures in WWE remain in the air following the horrific ending to NXT, fans do know the immediate future for the two major stars.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one with Monday Night RAW's Becky Lynch on the upcoming show. This comes after the former has trash-talked or scouted out The Man for weeks.

Surprisingly, Lynch has never held the NXT Women's Title despite her success. Big Time Becks hopes to change that come next week. Given that Dominik Mysterio is a RAW star holding gold, the precedent has been set, and it could happen again.

Three other barn burners have also been announced for next week's episode of NXT. Perhaps the most notable bout will see Wes Lee go one-on-one with Ilja Dragunov. The winner will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

The other two announced bouts are part of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. RAW star Akira Tozawa will go one-on-one with Nathan Frazer. Former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will battle the athletic and mysterious Axiom. With four huge bouts announced, NXT can't miss next Tuesday.

