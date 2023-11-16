What if former Universal Champion pulls off the unbelievable at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring process behind ulterior motive

Survivor Series is less than a few weeks away with an intense and highly engaging match card, from Rhea Ripley defending her title to another year of WarGames on the main roster.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso were teamed up against Judgment Day following their back and forth on RAW. The Visionary magnified the importance of the match by proclaiming to set aside his differences with The American Nightmare for one night at Survivor Series to take down the menacing faction once and for all.

While everything is set for the upcoming match on November 25, 2023, it seems there is one loose end that might go against Team Cody Rhodes. That person is Kevin Owens. The former tag team champion was traded to SmackDown to take Jey Uso's spot following his transition to RAW. Sami Zayn continues to remember his friend in promos and segments. Owens was never a fan of Zayn reuniting with Jey Uso on RAW and was vocal about it.

Considering that situation, Kevin Owens could show up at Survivor Series with a seed for vengeance. He could aid Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio to win the bout to spite Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, resulting in their team's loss.

On SmackDown, Kevin Owens is in a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two young stars continuously mock and taunt KO at every chance. Last week, Owens ended up getting suspended due to their childish antics.

All Judgment Day members will compete at Survivor Series

The men of Judgment Day are caught up in the classic WarGames match, while Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Zoey Stark.

The two women crossed paths at Crown Jewel in a Fatal Five-way match featuring Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler earlier this month. Zoey Stark has been an up-and-comer within her short span on the main roster.

Her association with Trish Stratus enabled her to gain a foothold, and she progressed in the ring when that alliance ended. A week ago on RAW, the 29-year-old won a Battle Royal to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator has kept herself busy regarding The Judgment Day business by making a deal to reel in Drew McIntyre as the possible fifth member of their team at Survivor Series.

