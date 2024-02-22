What if former WWE champion makes Elimination Chamber debut and costs The Judgment Day? Major swerve explored 

At Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Going into the bout, the faction is a favorite to win, given Finn Balor and Damian Priest are two individuals who have enough experience to get past the two.

However, at Elimination Chamber, things could change massively, as a former champion could interfere in The Judgment Day's match and cost them the Tag Team Championship. The star in question is the recently promoted Bron Breakker.

On last week's SmackDown, it was announced that Breakker had signed with the blue brand. However, given that he was disappointed when Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day eliminated him in the 2024 Royal Rumble, Breakker could do anything to avenge what happened to him.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, if something like this happens, it will be interesting to see how Breakker and Mysterio interact going forward. Regardless, it will be worth observing how the Stamford-based promotion books the young Steiner on the main roster.

Bron Breakker once said he wasn't done with The Judgment Day

After making his Royal Rumble debut by entering at #20, Bron Breakker delivered an impressive performance. During his time in the ring, Breakker eliminated the likes of Finn Balor, Omos, Ivar, and Jimmy Uso. However, this impressive performance was cut short when Dominik Mysterio eliminated Breakker.

After the Royal Rumble match, Breakker spoke in a Digital Exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley. During the interview, the former NXT Champion mentioned that he was very grateful, and he also sent a message to The Judgment Day:

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means."

He further added:

"I think tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I'm ready for the work. I'm ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I'm here. I'm ready to go."

Given that Breakker mentioned he isn't done with Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see what he does next. Whether at the Elimination Chamber or not, a clash between Breakker and the heel faction will be interesting to observe.

