What would happen if Drew McIntyre parted ways with WWE? Exploring multiple scenarios apart from AEW

Former world champion Drew McIntyre reportedly wrestled through an undisclosed injury at WWE WrestleMania 39. He was then pulled from SmackDown because his condition didn't allow him to compete on the blue brand. Drew McIntyre also seemingly has months left on his WWE contract, and the two sides reportedly haven't agreed to a new deal.

The Scottish Warrior and WWE are said to be far apart when it comes to the valuation of a renewed contract. McIntyre last wrestled in a Triple Threat match against Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Fans are already speculating about McIntyre's future should he choose not to re-sign with WWE.

The former WWE Champion could rejoin his former stomping grounds in IMPACT Wrestling and once again become Drew Galloway. For those unaware, IMPACT welcomed him with open arms when he was first released from WWE in 2014. The former 3MB member also wrestled for Insane Championship Wrestling from 2014 to 2017. It's something he could do again if he leaves WWE.

Drew McIntyre won many championships during his time away from WWE. He captured the ICW World Heavyweight Champion on two separate occasions. He is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a former IMPACT Grand Champion. He also wrestled for Evolve, where he won the Evolve Championship and the Tag Team Championship.

Tony Khan could also capitalize on McIntyre's free agency should he opt for one in the future. The AEW President brought former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong to his promotion this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite and could do the same with The Scottish Warrior.

Drew McIntyre's WWE return reportedly not happening anytime soon

The former WWE Champion worked through his injury in the buildup to WrestleMania 39. He wasn't even at his one hundred percent at the Show of Shows but gave thousands of fans in attendance at the SoFi Stadium a great performance. He also isn't a part of WWE's ongoing tour of the United Kingdom.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre's WWE return won't happen anytime soon. It was noted that The Scottish Warrior was not advertised for the SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden.

“McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation,” the report said. “He was also not advertised for the 7/7 Smackdown taping in Madison Square Garden, nor was Reigns. His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.”

It remains to be seen if and when McIntyre will return to WWE.

