What happened when Bayley snuck up on The Rock and Michael Cole at a WWE event? Surprising video sheds light on it

Bayley is preparing for her match against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. In the meantime, she is having fun backstage. She attended a WWE event where Michael Cole interviewed The Rock, who will make his return to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley was seen "urging" The People's Champion to use his signature move, the Rockbottom, on Michael Cole in another video she posted on her social media accounts, telling the WWE commentator to 'do your job.'

"Rocky, can you Rock bottom Cole, please? Give Michael Cole a Rock Bottom," the Grand Slam champion said in the first video. "Michael Cole... stupid lights... Michael Cole, do your job," she said in the second video, with the caption, "He act[sic] like he couldn’t hear me…"

The 2024 Royal Rumble winner has a high-stakes match at 'Mania. She will try to dethrone IYO SKY and become a women's champion for the fourth time in her career.

Bayley calls competing at WrestleMania 40 a 'huge honor'; wants to walk out as champion

After leaving the faction amid her feud with Damage CTRL, Bayley wants to dominate IYO SKY and become a champion once again.

Heading into Sunday's big-time match, the Grand Slam champion opened up about competing at WrestleMania for a sixth time, saying it is a 'huge honor' to be part of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"WrestleMania is always so exciting. It’s the most special time of the year. That’s our Super Bowl. It’s always to me felt like it’s on another planet, even since I was a kid. This WrestleMania in particular, WrestleMania 40, this is the hottest WWE has ever been... To be a part of this gigantic show, WrestleMania 40, is insane. So the fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story is a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion, because this is history right here," Bayley said.

The Role Model has a 2-3 record in the five WrestleMania matches she has competed at. She appeared in four straight WrestleMania (from 33 to 36) and returned for the 2023 edition after a two-year absence.

