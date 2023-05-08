What happened to Becky Lynch? Reason why she hasn't been seen in WWE recently

The WWE Universe is genuinely concerned about Becky Lynch's whereabouts. Although, she had been drafted to RAW, her last televised appearance dates back to April. The Man has consistently featured in the top card, so her absence is a massive blow to the red brand.

Becky was written off television after a post-match attack by her partner, Trish Stratus, on the April 10th episode of RAW. On that day, the duo dropped the Women's Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus said she was done playing a side character to Lynch and also revealed herself to be the one behind the attack on Lita.

According to reports, Becky Lynch's month-long absence is due to a foot injury. It has gotten worse over time and she may miss out on television for several more days. Fortunately, this plays out well for the ongoing storyline between her and Trish Stratus. She has been selling the mental wounds inflicted by the legend's betrayal as evidenced by some of her posts on social media.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

The 6-time Women's Champion has refused to confront Trish Stratus despite the latter's constant jibes at her on television and social media. Most recently, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a 'Missing' poster, targetted at Becky Lynch which has now gone viral. Fans adore Stratus' heel work and it remains to be seen when the story picks off after Lynch's return.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE could have stalled Trish Stratus' heel turn on Becky Lynch

There have been talks of a SummerSlam showdown between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. The storyline points towards it for sure. However, some critics believe that her betrayal could have been saved for a grand occassion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell believes the the consequences emanating from the storyline would have been much more severe if Stratus took something emotional from Lynch.

"They had time to set this up. Instead of having her turn on the TV, which is not a bad place, it'd wait for a pay-per-view to do it [...] And then take something that's important to Becky; take it away from her. I don't know what it would be, but let's just wait," said Mantell.

WWE still has ample time to generate heat in this feud. Big Time Becks doesn't necessarily need to get physical with Trish to prove her point.

