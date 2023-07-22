What happened with LA Knight following his match on SmackDown? Know what the cameras did not show on television!

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight suffered another tough loss in a fatal four-way match.

The Self-proclaimed Megastar participated in the United States Championship Invitational match, but it was Rey Mysterio who emerged victorious by pinning Cameron Grimes. Despite the legendary Rey Mysterio's victory, fans expressed their disappointment over Knight's loss.

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet showing the 40-year-old star's heartbroken reaction as he failed to capture another big moment. Throughout the match, the crowd was firmly behind the "YEAH!" movement, but unfortunately, Knight fell short. In the video, the Megastar appears upset while witnessing the WWE Hall of Famer celebrating his victory.

The YEAH! Movement @YEAHMovement_



The camera was focused on his reaction as he made his way down the aisle. You could see the camera man giving him direction.



Gotta think this was done for a reason. pic.twitter.com/n2WUUnMTov This is interesting. This was LA Knight after the fatal 4-way.The camera was focused on his reaction as he made his way down the aisle. You could see the camera man giving him direction.Gotta think this was done for a reason. twitter.com/BWAMatt/status

Interestingly, the company also captured LA Knight's reaction even after the loss. The cameraman at ringside diligently followed Knight as he made his way backstage, capturing the raw emotions of the moment.

With SummerSlam 2023 just a few weeks away, fans are concerned about the potential involvement of LA Knight in the show. However, it is possible that the reason behind Knight losing another major opportunity is that the company has significant plans for him after the Biggest Party of Summer.

This could indicate that Knight is being strategically positioned for future storylines and rivalries, where he might have a chance to shine and showcase his abilities.

LA Knight's potential plans after SmackDown

The biggest question after LA Knight's recent loss on the blue brand is what's next for the Megastar? With his unsuccessful attempt to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase and now falling short in the US title Invitational, it appears that the company may not have immediate plans to award him with some silverware.

However, reports have suggested that WWE could have major plans for Knight after SummerSlam. It is possible that the company is strategically positioning him for a significant storyline or rivalry with major stars, such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The fact that Knight wasn't the superstar to get pinned in the match indicates that WWE may be protecting him, possibly building him up for something huge in the near future.

If Roman Reigns retains his Undisputed Championship against Jey Uso in The Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, a potential showdown between Reigns and LA Knight could be on the horizon. As we are just a few weeks away from SummerSlam 2023, it will be interesting to see what's next in store for the Megastar.

