What happened the last time Road Dogg appeared in-ring on WWE television? Reflecting on iconic segment

Road Dogg made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Hall of Famer joined Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole on commentary for the night. The real-life Brian James previously appeared on main roster television back in April during the main roster draft.

For those who may not remember, Road Dogg and the rest of D-Generation X (minus Billy Gunn) also appeared on the 30th anniversary edition of RAW on January 23, 2023. Kurt Angle was also part of the segment that led to a confrontation with Imperium.

Prior to his appearance at RAW is XXX, James had last appeared on the D-Generation X reunion in October 2022. His former tag team partner Billy Gunn was originally scheduled to appear at the reunion, but his appearance was called off at the last minute.

The Acclaimed would reference the reunion during the birthday celebration segment for Billy Gunn on the November 2, 2022, episode of Dynamite. Anthony Bowens took a sly dig at the DX reunion segment by saying Billy Gunn’s friends cancelled their appearance at the last minute.

Did Road Dogg reference Billy Gunn on WWE SmackDown?

As mentioned above, Road Dogg filled in for Corey Graves on commentary tonight on SmackDown. The former tag team champion namedropped Billy Gunn on multiple occasions during the triple threat tag team match on the blue brand.

Brian James mentioning Billy Gunn by name shows the major changes in place under the Triple H regime. The Game is said to allow commentary team to show personality while calling matches on Raw and SmackDown.

Plus, he’s got history with both members of D-Generation X. It remains to be seen if Billy Gunn will react to the latest mention on WWE by his close friend. That being said, fans can check out the live SmackDown results here.

