What happened when The Usos tried to work with 34-year old female star? This is what followed!

The Usos are among the most intense performers in WWE. They are also fun-loving duo backstage. Jimmy and Jey recently caught up with a 34-year-old female star for a short video. What followed next was nothing but hilarious.

For those wondering, the star in question is Bayley. The Role Model and The Usos tried to have some fun with Tyler Breeze. However, they couldn’t rise at the same time and it took them a while to finally put together their coordination in place.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

Speaking of Tyler Breeze, the veteran was released from his WWE contract on June 25, 2021. Breeze’s tag team partner Fandango was also released from his contract on the same day. Dango would end up signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

Breeze, on the other hand, returned to WWE as a trainer at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in 2022. He announced his return during an appearance on the October 5, 2022, episode of The Bump. He was also made co-host of the widely popular gaming channel, UpUpDownDown.

What will be the fate of The Usos on SmackDown this week?

Jimmy Uso cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. Jimmy hit the Tribal Chief with a pair of superkicks to a tremendous pop from the Jeddah crowd in Saudi Arabia.

The Bloodline minus The Usos appeared on SmackDown the following week for Roman Reigns’ historic championship reign celebration. The Tribal Chief was awarded the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt by Triple H.

Jimmy and Jey showed up uninvited. Jimmy told Solo that Roman Reigns will use him, manipulate him and then kick him out. He asked the Tribal Chief to put aside the differences and get back together. Roman hugged him before directing Solo to take out his own brother with a Samoan Spike.

Jimmy and Solo got in a fight last week on SmackDown during the main event match between Jey and Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Jimmy inadvertently hit Jey with a superkick costing him the match.

It remains to be seen if The Usos will remain as a unit or will Jey fall in line like he always does this Friday on SmackDown.

