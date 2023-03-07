WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was on a roll over the last few years but hasn't been on television for quite some time. He hasn't been on-screen in a WWE ring at all in 2023.

While Riddle is currently not on RAW or SmackDown, his absence has been discussed on the Road to WrestleMania. With less than a month to go until the event, however, his status for the Show of Shows is no longer a secret.

According to various reports, Matt Riddle is eligible to return to WWE. With plans for WrestleMania 39 already in place, however, he doesn't currently factor into plans for the show. Being out of the creative loop for several months means his return will have to wait.

Another reason for holding off on a potential return could be for another big show. The RAW after WrestleMania is always highly anticipated due to superstars returning or debuting.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania in 2018, while Brock Lesnar did the same in 2012 after several years away from the company. Riddle was still a popular star when he was written off of TV, so his re-emergence on RAW or SmackDown would still be met with a big pop.

Matt Riddle was on a roll in WWE before his hiatus

With over 100 performers under contract, getting everyone on every show is hard. Some stars might need time off for an injury, to recharge their batteries, or for personal reasons. Riddle recently took time off for his own personal reasons but could be ready for a return.

Due to an ongoing feud with The Bloodline, he was written off of TV via an attack from the group. During that angle, Matt Riddle won the RAW Tag Team titles alongside Randy Orton as RK-Bro. The duo would eventually lose the belts to The Usos in a unification match last May.

After dropping the tag team belts, Riddle was one of the first stars to challenge the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He put forth a great effort but was ultimately defeated like the rest of The Tribal Chief's challengers.

The landscape of WWE could change following WrestleMania 39, so holding off on a big return just for the sake of having that star back is probably the right move. Big returns can have a huge impact, especially if titles change hands in Hollywood.

Keeping some stars off of TV until storylines are wrapped up also helps to keep the continuity going. It makes sense not to have matches for the sake of having a match. There may also be roster changes following the Show of Shows if WWE wants to have another draft or Superstar Shake Up.

Matt Riddle would make sense as a challenger for any of the singles titles in WWE. Once things are settled at WrestleMania, new angles will be needed.

A returning Riddle could look for revenge on The Bloodline or could be rebooted with a tweaked version of his old character. He could also return alongside Randy Orton if The Legend Killer is medically cleared in the coming weeks.

