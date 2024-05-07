What historic gimmick was born at the King of the Ring tournament decades ago? Reflecting on Michael Cole's words on RAW

The 2024 King of the Ring officially began on the May 6 episode of Monday Night RAW with four qualifying matches. As noted by Michael Cole, the tournament is a prestigious accolade in WWE and has even marked the start of an era for one of the company's greatest legends.

This is no other than Stone Cold Steve Austin. In 1996, the Hall of Famer defeated Jack Roberts and then cut an impressive promo where he put the entire locker room on notice. He made it clear that his era had started.

It was also the start of the iconic "Austin 3:16" gimmick, which followed the WWE legend for his entire career.

"You sit there and thump your bible and you say your prayers and it didn't get you anywhere. Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16, Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**," Steve Austin told Roberts after his victory.

Austin also used one of his iconic phrases ("and that's the bottom line because Stone Cold said so") when he asserted that he would become the next WWF Champion.

Major WWE star out of the King of the Ring Tournament amid injury

Drew McIntyre was one of the favorites in the King of the Ring tournament. However, his elbow injury appears more serious than expected and has been ruled out.

The Scottish Warrior was competing through the injury in the weeks after WrestleMania 40, but it now appears he will need more time to recover.

With McIntyre out, his replacement, Jey Uso, and Gunther have emerged as favorites in the King of the Ring tournament.

As for the Scottish Warrior, his feud with CM Punk continues, and the two will collide once they are medically cleared to compete. The latter will be medically cleared soon, as he is recovering from a torn triceps he suffered at the Royal Rumble, so we should expect the two megastars to collide at one of WWE's Premium Live Events in the summer.