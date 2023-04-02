What historic record will be created at WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania 39 has been historic for many reasons. It featured an emotional father vs. son match where Rey Mysterio battled his son, Dominik.

The show also featured the first match where everyone involved - the referee, announcer, and participants - were all women when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley battled over the SmackDown Women's title.

With so much history already in tow, WrestleMania 39 will see another historic record. Just what will that record be? When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenge the Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team titles, it will mark the first time that the titles have been defended in a main event of WrestleMania.

This isn't exactly the first time that a tag team bout has main-evented The Show of Shows. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan faced Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event of WrestleMania 1. The titles being on the line in the main event, however, is a first for WWE.

WrestleMania 39 has been built strongly by the Bloodline angle

Without the fantastic work done by the Bloodline, Zayn, and Owens, the main event tag team match might not have come to fruition. Roman Reigns is on his own historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Usos, however, have also been on a historic run, holding the SmackDown Tag Team titles for over 500 days. They unified the titles last May and have defeated every challengers.

Adding Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to the angle has added several layers of history to the storyline. Owens and Zayn have battled each other famously and have also been on the same side.

The Prizefighter tried to tell his friend that the Bloodline would turn on him. He ended up being correct after he refused to brutalize Kevin Owens after a match at the Royal Rumble.

It is the latest alliance that has rekindled their friendship as well as their focus on the tag team titles. Owens and Zayn have never won tag team gold in WWE, and by competing in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39, they could accomplish the feat. WrestleMania 39 could certainly be historic for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

