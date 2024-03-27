What was the impact of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' WWE RAW segment this week?

This week’s Monday Night RAW was arguably one of the best episodes of the flagship show in recent times. While the show had a strong opening with a segment between Cody Rhodes and The Rock, it lived up to its name till the very end.

Among the many good matches and segments that took place this past Monday, the one segment that had a massive impact was the one between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and hometown hero CM Punk. The segment between the three superstars kept fans entertained throughout, and the numbers that have been released don't lie.

As per Wrestlenomics, the segment involving Punk, McIntyre, and Rollins garnered a peak viewership of 2,2000,000. The segment also witnessed 500,000 extra viewers tune in from the previous segments. These numbers are indeed great considering every segment on RAW was worthy of good viewership.

While CM Punk is currently out due to an injury, The Best in The World has once again proved that he doesn't need to wrestler to attract fans. Once he makes his return, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books him against the winner of Rollins and McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran claims Seth Rollins looked weak in his segment against CM Punk on RAW

After Monday Night RAW ended this week, social media was full of comments about the segment between The Rock, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. While all three superstars received praise for their work, former WWE writer Vince Russo felt that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins looked weak.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran said that one out of the three men involved in that segment was bound to come out weak. In the case of this segment, it was Seth Rollins who looked weak.

"Bro, you know you're looking at this and somebody's gonna come out of this looking weak and who was the person that probably came out looking weak? Seth Rollins again, bro! You gotta be very, very, very careful, bro!" he said. [23:26-24:01]

Nevertheless, Seth Rollins will look to prove his detractors wrong at The Show of Shows next month.

