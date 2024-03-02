What is Jade Cargill’s status ahead of SmackDown? Details on her WWE plans and more

There’s a massive update on Jade Cargill’s status ahead of SmackDown tonight. The March 1 edition of the blue brand is live at the Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. WWE has already advertised some big names for the show, such as The Rock and Roman Reigns.

According to PWInsider, Jade Cargill has been spotted backstage for the upcoming SmackDown. It is unknown if she will appear on the show. Her last appearance for the blue brand took place on February 16, 2024.

The former AEW TBS Champion was seen alongside General Manger Nick Aldis, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and former champions Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton just a week before Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The 31-year-old star was reportedly set to work the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Australia. However, those plans were allegedly scrapped. Raquel Rodriguez claimed the final spot in the match that Becky Lynch won.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE nearly regretted pulling off Cargill from Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Jade Cargill SmackDown’s signing to be interrupted by a top executive? Looking at the possibility

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut in convincing fashion at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The powerhouse eliminated Nia Jax to a massive pop from the crowd.

She, however, failed to win the over-the-top-rope extravaganza that Bayley ultimately won.

Fans have been wondering if Cargill will join SmackDown or sign with RAW on the Road to WrestleMania. Assuming WWE has a contract signing segment booked for tonight’s show, the popular superstar gets approached by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce just as she’s about to join Nick Aldis's show with an enticing offer.

It remains to be seen which brand will get the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble participant.

