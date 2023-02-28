Things are really heating up in The Bloodline between Jimmy Uso and his brother Jey. They've been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for nearly two years and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since last May.

Jey and Jimmy Uso are currently embroiled in an ongoing standoff due to The Bloodline's excommunication of Sami Zayn. Although the Bloodline angle has tested the Usos' relationship on TV, the rivalry between the brothers has also spilled into the virtual world.

WWE2K23's ratings for wrestlers recently came out, and Jimmy Uso wasn't happy about having a lower rating than his brother, Jey Uso. His response was simple:

"We're not dawgs anymore." [1:29:27-1:29:29]

The whole situation occurred when the two brothers were asked questions about the difference in ratings during a recent episode of UpUpDownDown. Jey was rated 90 with Jimmy rating in at 89. The conversation was likely just another example of twins always being compared.

The brothers, however, have teamed together since their WWE debuts. They have been front and center in one of the best angles in wrestling history, earning more respect from fans, critics, and fellow wrestlers alike.

That respect, in turn, also translated into higher ratings in WWE2K23 as opposed to in the past. On RAW and SmackDown, however, the brothers are still a team at odds, with the angle likely playing out on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Usos could be headed for a title defense against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens since both want to dismantle The Bloodline for good.

Jey Uso branched out on his own briefly with Jimmy Uso injured

Jimmy and Jey have always been a tag team, but things changed after Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship. Jimmy Uso was out with an injury, leaving Jey to compete in singles action. Jey was one of the first challengers for The Tribal Chief. Reigns wanted everyone in WWE to acknowledge him, even family members like Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Jey fought his cousin at both Clash of Champions and inside Hell in a Cell. Inside the cage, he submitted to the will of Reigns. Jey also represented Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in 2020. Because of his performances as a singles star, he started earning the nickname "Main Event Jey Uso".

These actions, along with being a multi-time tag team champ, may have put Jey Uso slightly ahead of his brother Jimmy Uso when it comes to attributes in video games. While they might be able to joke about who has better ratings in a game, the relationship is in doubt on-screen.

Sami Zayn and Jimmy both tried to talk to Jey, and Zayn even tried to reason with Jimmy last week. Jey eventually showed up but Zayn ended up kicking Jimmy in the face.

On RAW, Owens saved The Street Profits from a post-match attack by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy, further leading to speculation about a potential match at the Show of Shows.

The ratings in WWE2K23 reinforce that thinking but may not matter to Owens and Sami Zayn. With the biggest stage possible around the corner in Hollywood, the ratings may be the last thing on the Usos' minds if they have to deal with Zayn and Owens.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes