What has Karrion Kross been up to during his time away from the ring? SmackDown star shares latest achievement

When Karrion Kross returned to WWE, there were plenty of expectations for him and Scarlett Bordeaux. However, things haven't gone the way one would have expected them to go. Lackluster rivalries against Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles led to Kross receiving limited time on television.

However, on a recent episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a new promo for the former NXT Champion, in which it seemed the Stamford-based promotion is preparing him for a fresh start. While this is quite an achievement for Karrion Kross, it's not his only recent triumph.

The 38-year-old recently shared a post on his Instagram in which he mentioned that he completed Harley Davidson Riding Academy's new rider course. Kross also asked his followers which bike he should buy. The SmackDown Superstar wrote:

"COMPLETE! Thank you very much to @harleydavidson Riding Academy. Now the question is: What should my very •FIRST• motorcycle be? 🏍️ Let me know in the comments! #Motorcycle"

Through his post, Karrion Kross seems ecstatic about completing the course. While his fans would want to see him riding his new bike soon, they would also like to see the New York-born star do something massive on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Kross does in the near future.

Karrion Kross recently revealed he was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

The late Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved talents in WWE. While Wyatt had great in-ring performances, his ability to tell a story through mysterious promos was unmatched. Naturally, many superstars desired to work with Wyatt, and one such star who was scheduled to do the same was Karrion Kross.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross mentioned he and Wyatt were scheduled to work at WrestleMania. However, this was only known to a few people. The SmackDown Superstar also revealed that he and Bray would talk about what they wanted to add to their match. Kross said:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did."

Unfortunately, this match did not happen as Bray Wyatt went on a break before WrestleMania 39 to focus on his health. However, if the feud had happened, one might imagine how differently 2023 would have been for Karrion Kross, who could have benefitted immensely from working with The Eater of Worlds.