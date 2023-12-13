What does Kevin Owens have that Brock Lesnar doesn't? Void in The Beast's career explored

Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar is a dream match that many fans are looking forward to. Although the former has accomplished several things in the sport, it's still incomparable to the latter. Still, The Prizefighter has significant leverage against The Beast.

What Kevin Owens has that Brock Lesnar doesn't is a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Not just any match, but a WrestleMania main event No Holds Barred bout. However, there is an interesting history between The Beast and The Hall of Famer regarding their planned match years ago.

Lesnar debuted at WWE in 2002, where he was labeled as The Next Big Thing, and this nickname has followed through. One star on top of the company during this time was Stone Cold. They were scheduled to face each other in a King of the Ring tournament, but it never took place due to the Hall of Famer. Austin even walked out of the company during this time but returned months later.

The Rattlesnake later explained that he was against the match not because he was scheduled to lose against Brock Lesnar but because it had no proper build-up. Austin added that it was also to protect his character, which he built for over seven years. Although Lesnar and Austin never had their planned match, no bad blood formed between both men, and shared respect for each other.

Was Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin scheduled for another match?

Brock and Kevin only faced each other in a singles match once at a house show

While Kevin Owens and Austin were the main event on night one of WrestleMania 38, Brock did the same for night two against Roman Reigns. However, there may have been a chance that Lesnar was supposed to main-event it with The Rattlesnake.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stone Cold was offered to finally face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, he turned the offer down.

''As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.''

Why hasn't Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens happened on WWE television?

The Beast Incarnate has noticeably been more active in putting over younger and newer talents in the company recently. However, that may not happen for Kevin Owens. As per Road Dogg, The Beast flat-out refused to work with the current SmackDown star.

It would be interesting to see how a match between Kevin and Brock will transpire.