What if LA Knight devises plan to compromise The Bloodline on SmackDown? Analyzing possible series of events

AJ Styles returned to WWE and shockingly took down LA Knight this past week on SmackDown. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns watched in shock as The Phenomenal One walked away following this act.

During the same episode, Roman Reigns announced Solo Sikoa as his heir in The Bloodline. He also told Jimmy Uso that if he could take down Orton, it could do big things for him. Unfortunately for Uso, he couldn’t take down The Legend Killer on SmackDown.

As of now, both Jimmy Uso and Knight have the motivation to hurt Randy Orton. Uso wants to rise in Reigns’ eyes, while Knight may want to hurt Orton for not taking a stand when Styles took him down.

It so happens that this gives Knight the opportunity to approach Jimmy Uso with a plan to take down The Viper together. In fact, LA Knight can even convince Jimmy Uso, since the latter has always rushed into decisions for faster results.

If Knight manages to convince Uso, Roman Reigns will not appreciate Jimmy Uso exposing The Bloodline’s vulnerabilities and seeking help from the man who wants to take down The Tribal Chief. On the other hand, Knight will compromise The Bloodline if needed, especially to achieve his goals.

The Tribal Chief needs to watch over The Bloodline’s members and ensure they’re making decisions that will not bear any negative consequences for the faction.

Wrestling journalist gives possible reason for AJ Styles turning on LA Knight

WrestleMania 40 is approaching, and several dream matches are surfacing. Before the match card takes shape, the rivalries need to be entertaining and engaging.

Bill Apter believes that AJ Styles turning on The Megastar ensures the matter has a WrestleMania 40 match, which is right up his alley, and he doesn’t need to work a lower-grade match just to be on The Show of Shows.

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody-Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles."

Currently, Knight has been feuding with The Bloodline and assisting Randy Orton wherever required to dominate the Samoan faction.