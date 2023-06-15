What if Logan Paul does not return alone? Blockbuster match could be in the works 

Since losing at WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul has not been seen in the WWE. At the grandest stage of them all, Paul suffered a loss against Seth Rollins. While he did put in a decent effort, Rollins was simply better that night. The Maverick has not been seen on the company's programming since then.

However, the WWE Universe now has a date for Logan Paul's return. It was announced that the famous YouTuber will make his appearance on the June 19th edition of Monday Night RAW. This announcement led to many thinking about how the company will fit Paul into the scheme of things.

While many believe Paul will be Rollins' open challenge next week on RAW, what if that isn't the case? Another possible scenario could be Logan Paul returning with his brother Jake Paul. The duo could then challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen for their tag titles.

Logan's brother Jake, last appeared at Crown Jewel where he tried to aid his brother in beating Roman Reigns. While that was unsuccessful, this time Logan and Jake can return to claim their first titles in WWE.

Logan Paul said he feels blessed to have a career in wrestling

Since making his in-ring debut in a tag team match with The Miz to later defeating him at SummerSlam, Paul impressed many in the WWE Universe. As a matter of fact, his performance against Roman Reigns was highly rated by many fans and experts.

For a moment, many felt that Paul was a natural fit for the pro-wrestling industry and led to WWE re-signing the YouTuber. Upon committing to make more appearances for the company, Paul said he felt blessed. The YouTuber was also grateful for the faith the company has showed in him. He said:

"I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I'm incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I'm gonna keep doing this sport."

WWE Legend feels Logan Paul is lucky

Logan Paul has received a lot of attention and love from the company. In fact, even before he could make his in-ring debut, the 28-year-old was guided by some of the best minds in the business like Shawn Michaels for example.

WWE legend John Morrison believes that this is the reason why Paul has been able to have success in the promotion. Morrison also added that if Paul hadn't received the help he did, the YouTuber's career in the company would have ended in failure. The former three-time Intercontinental Champion said:

"He’s getting a lot of help from the best minds in the business and pretending like he’s doing more of it than he is, cause without the help of the people surrounding, I think Logan Paul falls flat on his face."

Well, whatever the reason may be, it can't be denied that Paul has what it takes to be inside the ring. Whether it is cutting promos, or delivering incredible performances during a match, Paul is able to manage it all. And do not forget, the 28-year-old has just begun his career. The future seems bright for him in WWE.

