What made Rey Mysterio snap on SmackDown? Aalyah Mysterio stands up to Judgment Day member and more

Rey Mysterio finally accepted the challenge from his son, Dominik, for next weekend's WrestleMania. The Master of the 619 finally reached his breaking point after Dominik harassed both his mother and his sister at ringside during SmackDown tonight.

Ever since the younger Mysterio challenged Rey to a match at the Show of Shows, we all knew it was only a matter of time before the bout was confirmed. Still, the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer held off for weeks - either because he didn't want to fight his own son or simply because he didn't want to give such an ungrateful brat what he wanted.

What pushed Rey Mysterio over the edge?

On tonight's SmackDown, airing live from Las Vegas, Rey Mysterio faced L.A. Knight in a 1-on-1 bout. During the match, Dominik Mysterio came to the ring and interfered in the match. He tripped Rey as he hit the ropes, letting Knight get the win with a roll-up.

Dominik once again tried to get his father into a WrestleMania match, but Rey still didn’t have any of it. So, the Judgment Day member instead went to ringside where both his mother and his sister were sitting.

After unleashing a slew of insults towards his family - which caused his sister, Aalyah, to get up in his face in response - Dom called her stupid. Rey's wife Angie then grabbed the mic but Dominik took it back and told her to shut up.

That was enough to get Rey Mysterio to finally throw hands at his son, knocking him to the arena floor. The former WWE Champion then sealed the deal for WrestleMania with two words: "You're on!"

There's no word at what night of WrestleMania the match will take place, or what kind of match it'll be (if it's anything other than a normal match to begin with). But at least we know we're finally going to see father and son go at it, and at the Showcase of the Immortals.

