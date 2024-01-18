What if multi-time champion teams up with Solo Sikoa amidst The Bloodline tension? Analzying the likelihood

The tension in The Bloodline has increased in recent weeks, especially after Solo Sikoa was named The Tribal Heir, much to the astonishment of Jimmy Uso, who thought he would receive that nickname. However, if things go south, The Enforcer could have somebody to call on immediately.

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant forces in wrestling today, but its aura has faded in recent months following the departure of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. However, The Tribal Chief favoring Solo may draw them apart further. Still, the Anoa'i family has numerous wrestlers The Enforcer could call upon.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu. He is currently signed to Major League Wrestling but also recently debuted at NJPW. At MLW, Fatu has held the World Heavyweight Championship and the National Openweight Champion. Still, even without his titles, he has already cemented himself as one of the most dominant stars outside of WWE, something that Solo could use to his advantage.

Jacob is Solo Sikoa's cousin, and their real-life connection could come in handy for the latter. If push comes to shove and Sikoa realizes that The Bloodline has crumbled beyond repair, he could attack the group and side with Jacob instead.

The duo could easily target Roman and Jimmy. By doing this, they could eliminate Reigns and co to become the next "Bloodline" of WWE.

Is Jacob Fatu interested in joining Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline in WWE?

Roman named Solo The Tribal Heir last month

The 31-year-old has accomplished a lot outside the Stamford-based promotion, which is why it won't be a surprise if he doesn't join his cousins. Still, it doesn't mean he's not interested.

Recently, on MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob noted his family has had a long history in WWE. He also asserted that if given a chance, he would perform there but he has to take into consideration several other factors, like his family.

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," said Jacob.

Which Hall of Famer pushed WWE to sign Jacob Fatu?

WWE Hall of Famer and Anoa'i family member Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo, also can't wait to see Jacob join WWE. In a recent Instagram post, the Hall of Famer sent a message to the company urging them to sign Fatu.

It would be interesting to see what will be the future of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline in the following weeks.

