What if multi-time champion turns heel at Money in the Bank? Analyzing all possibilities

Money in the Bank turned into its own pay-per-view event in 2010 and is now one of the most-anticipated shows of the year. The show has seen some of the biggest twists and turns, and there’s no wonder fans are expecting the same at the 2023 iteration of the event. With that in mind, now might be a good time to discuss a potential surprise.

It is possible that this year’s Money in the Bank could witness the return as well as heel turn of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39, when he lost the triple threat match to Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre had not agreed to a contract extension the last time Sportskeeda did an exclusive on him.

Having said that, the RAW superstar could return to the company at Money in the Bank 2023 as a heel. The show’s venue, London, could play a huge part in this potential heel turn. Drew needs to turn heel to freshen up his character after a three-year babyface run. The heel turn could even put him in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre could be announced as a surprise entrant in the Money in the Bank men’s ladder match or take on Cody Rhodes if Brock Lesnar doesn’t answer the American Nightmare’s open challenge.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has already determined five participants in the men’s ladder match. The sixth entrant will be decided on the upcoming edition of RAW.

WWE might pull major upset at Money in the Bank

It’s been rumored for weeks that LA Knight will get the briefcase this year. Knight is one of the most popular stars in WWE at the moment, and his popularity is continuing to grow week in and week out. The former Eli Drake defeated Montez Ford to qualify for the match.

According to a report, WWE could book Drew McIntyre to win the briefcase in London even though Knight's name is still being thrown around. The master of the Claymore Kick could be a last-minute addition to the high-stakes match-up. We’ll have to wait till RAW to find out.

This year's Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

