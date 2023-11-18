What if multi-time WWE Champion resumes 12 year old role at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is on the horizon, and the fans are getting quite excited about the massive event. Five big-time matches have been confirmed for the card, including two WarGames Matches and an Intercontinental Championship defense.

One person who may not make it to Survivor Series WarGames is Corey Graves. The WWE commentator has missed a handful of recent shows due to being away on paternal leave following the birth of his and WWE Superstar Carmella's child.

In his absence, both Kevin Owens and the WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jesse James have served as guest SmackDown commentators. If he cannot make his appearance at Survivor Series, the fans are begging to see the return of a former multi-time world champion, CM Punk.

WWE fans are begging for Punk to return to the ring, but it is not clear if that will ever happen. For now, he could dip his toes in the World Wrestling Entertainment water by returning for a one-night commentary role 12 years after he had a memorable performance.

When most of the roster "walked out" of RAW back on October 10, 2011, Punk served as a guest commentator. In the time since then, he has become a MMA analyst. He is a natural talker and a fantastic public speaker, so it could be a great role for him as his career inevitably winds down.

Two new matches have been confirmed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

While CM Punk's potential WWE return and the commentary team for Survivor Series WarGames 2023 remain up in the air, the match card is looking stacked. As noted, two big-time WarGames matches have been confirmed, with the latest being revealed on SmackDown.

The new and improved Damage CTRL is set to clash with a group of fantastic babyfaces. Damage CTRL will be represented by Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Bayley, with Dakota Kai by their side. The babyface squad will see Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair unite with Becky Lynch.

Another major match was announced for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames during Friday Night SmackDown. The Latino World Order's Carlito will take on his former teammate, Santos Escobar. This comes after Escobar shockingly betrayed his idol Rey Mysterio last week.

Three other matches were confirmed for the show prior to SmackDown. Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark.

Lastly, a Men's WarGames Match will be on the card. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) is set to battle the epic babyface group of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

