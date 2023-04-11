What is the name of WWE's next premium live event? Clarification on the botch you may have missed on RAW

WWE's next premium live event is set to take place on another international stage next month. However, fans were a bit confused after a top superstar mistakenly stated the wrong name on this week's episode of RAW.

Cody Rhodes was present on the April 10, 2023 edition of the red brand to address the attack from Brock Lesnar on last week's show. The American Nightmare then challenged The Beast Incarnate to a WrestleMania Backlash match, with the latter expected to respond next week. Due to Cody's announcement, many fans thought the Stamford-based promotion went back to the earlier name of the event, which is not the case.

WWE's next premium live event is still named Backlash. The company even posted another graphic for the show on social media. The event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6, 2023.

Since Roman Reigns is reportedly not going to be present for the upcoming premium live event in Puerto Rico, it looks like major stars like Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will headline the show instead. Still, they're not the only notable names teased for the event.

WWE's next premium live event Backlash is set to feature notable Puerto Rican stars

The May 6, 2023 show marks the first time the Stamford-based promotion will return to the country ever since the New Year's Revolution event in 2005. Due to the importance of the event, some Puerto Rican stars are expected to attend the event.

After WWE's next premium live event was announced, it was later revealed that the country's very own award-winning artist Bad Bunny is slated to host the show. However, it looks like the 29-year-old is doing much more than that.

Bad Bunny helped Rey Mysterio during the latter's WrestleMania 39 match against Dominik Mysterio. The rapper snatched the chain away from Dom, who was planning to use it against Rey. The rapper's interference caused Dominik to lose the match.

The Puerto Rican rapper was also in the front row on RAW after WrestleMania when Damian Priest and Dominik attacked him for his actions on the Show of Shows. Judgment Day proceeded to deliver blows to the rapper and Priest slammed him through the commentary table, Rey quickly coming to the aid of Bad Bunny.

From what it looks like, WWE's next premium live event is already beginning to build up feuds and storylines for the event. It remains to be seen which other stars and matches will take place.

