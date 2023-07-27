What if nine-time world champion debuts at SummerSlam to take out Rhea Ripley? Exploring all possibilities of major blockbuster feud! 

Rhea Ripley's match for SummerSlam 2023 is not confirmed yet. However, this year SummerSlam is all set to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The card for the upcoming premium live event is stacked, featuring superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and more.

As we are still on the road to SummerSlam, the company will surely add more matches to its official card, and a match for Rhea Ripley is indeed a possibility.

There are speculations regarding a potential match between The Eradicator and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. This match was teased when Ripley attacked Raquel's partner, Liv Morgan, on a recent edition of WWE RAW. However, Alycia Baumgardner could make her WWE debut at the Biggest Party of the Summer to confront Rhea Ripley.

For those unaware, Alycia Baumgardner is an American boxer who has held the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles since 2021. A few weeks back, she teased her possible appearance at SummerSlam 2023, claiming that she will be in Detroit. Moreover, there is still no official confirmation regarding her potential surprise appearance, but as SummerSlam is the second biggest show of WWE after WrestleMania, an unexpected appearance from Baumgardner is somewhat likely.

A feud between Rhea Ripley and Alycia would be a massive attraction for the women's division due to the popularity of both stars.

Will Rhea Ripley lose the Women's World Championship soon?

The Eradicator won the Championship back at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair to become the Champion. Since winning the title, the Judgment Day member has defended her Championship on various occasions. However, many fans believe that her title reign has become a little bit boring due to a lack of strong contenders.

As mentioned earlier, SummerSlam could be the place where Raquel will get an opportunity to challenge Ripley for her Championship. However, it seems highly unlikely that The Eradicator will lose her title anytime soon. One possible reason behind this could be the rise of her faction The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day is currently working on the WWE RAW brand

The villainous faction has been on a meteoric rise, with Dominik Mysterio winning the NXT North American Championship. Additionally, at SummerSlam 2023, many believe that Finn Balor could also dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Considering the overall scenario of the RAW faction, it seems evident that Ripley will not be losing her Championship, as her title loss could have an impact on The Judgment Day's success.

