What if Paul Heyman is forced to intervene in 8-time champion's feud at Royal Rumble? Exploring why it could happen

Paul Heyman will be in Roman Reigns’ corner at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. His opponents are none other than AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

That being said, a former client of Paul Heyman is also set to work the upcoming PLE. The person in question is none other than CM Punk. The eight-time champion declared for the Royal Rumble the night he became exclusive to RAW.

WWE has thus far kept the two men separate from each other. Both have namedropped each other during live segments. It is possible both men could bump into each other at Royal Rumble during a backstage segment.

Since Punk vs. Rollins seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40, Heyman may not intervene in The Second City Saint’s feud on the road to the Biggest Show of the Year. The Wiseman is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday for the contract signing between the four participants of the Fatal Four-Way.

Did Paul Heyman ever accompany CM Punk at a Royal Rumble?

Paul Heyman famously accompanied CM Punk for his WWE Championship defense against The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013. The Straight Edge Superstar was on his 434th day as the top champion when he dropped the title to The Great One.

Heyman would ultimately betray CM Punk and reunite with Brock Lesnar in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2013. The Second City Saint and The Beast Incarnate would have a fantastic No Disqualification match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking of Lesnar, the former World Champion is expected to return to WWE “very soon.” He last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, when he lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match. It remains to be seen if The Beast will appear on RAW next week or at Royal Rumble 2024.

