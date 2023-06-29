What plans did WWE originally have for Bray Wyatt before his sudden absence?

Bray Wyatt's sudden WWE disappearance was met with disappointment. Especially since he had only recently returned. However, before his absence, he was set to have a significant match with a former champion.

WWE had planned Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 before the former's sudden absence. The Eater of Worlds had challenged the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby on Elimination Chamber, wherein the latter won. Both men then began feuding during the weekly shows. Bobby even got physical with Uncle Howdy at one point, but the feud suddenly dropped.

There was a belief that Bobby was still supposed to have a WrestleMania 39 match with a different opponent. However, during the event, the former Universal Champion only appeared briefly with his Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy.

Will Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley continue their feud when the former returns to WWE?

Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley did not share the ring during their feud

Lashley vs. Wyatt would have had a great match in The Grandest Stage of Them All. It would be the first time fans would get to see them together in the ring, and it was supposed to be Bray's second televised match since his return to the company. However, it looks like fans will still have a chance to witness it.

As per a report from Xero News, the Stamford-based promotion plans to reignite the Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley feud once Wyatt returns, with their natch possibly taking place at SummerSlam. However, the site also noted that the company is still exploring other options as Bray's return gets closer.

The former Universal Champion rose to the main roster as a part of The Wyatt Family. He was joined by Luke Harper (AKA Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan, and later on, Braun Strowman. As it turns out, another name was supposed to join the dark faction as well.

Former NXT star Anya Zova revealed on Developmentally Speaking that Bray pitched for her to join the group. She liked the idea and the character she was supposed to play, but "it probably wasn't meant to be."

"Once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun. I would love that. When I heard it — I’m trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he’s like, ‘Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.’ That was their goal. I’m like, ‘Well, that would be fun.’ But it probably wasn’t meant to be.”

It remains to be seen when and where Bray Wyatt will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

