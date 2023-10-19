What prevented Sting from signing a long-term deal with WWE in his 38-year career? Reason for crucial decision and more

Sting is a vital component of the wrestling industry. His matches and illustrious career are testimony to his accolades. He recently announced details on his retirement plans on AEW Dynamite.

Like many others, Sting kickstarted his wrestling career in WCW. There, he met and feuded with notable names like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Barry Windham, and many more. The Icon was also heavily associated with IMPACT Wrestling along with Hulk Hogan and other veterans.

It was common for WWE stars to jump ship across promotions back then. The 64-year-old eventually debuted in WWE in 2014 and was involved in multiple storylines for the next few years. He competed at WrestleMania 31 and feuded with Seth Rollins that year. In 2016, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His last appearance in the company was during Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration on RAW in 2020.

Sting often cited that after the WCW-WWE merger in 2001, he felt that original WCW talents lost their representation. They were showcased in a different light as compared to the WWE talents.

"I talked with Vince McMahon and he was really good to me, he was really good to me [...] But I just got this feeling that he didn't... I'll put it this way: all the guys from WCW that went to WWE when the acquisition happened by then to me there wasn't a real WCW because WCW was for so many years it was Hall and Nash, it was Hogan it was Sting it was Lugar it was the Steiner Brothers it was you know a certain package of guys that were gone."

The Icon signed with AEW in 2020 and soon took Darby Allin under his wing. Despite his age, he actively competes in matches, including daring moves.

Sting remembered fellow WCW stars in his retirement announcement on AEW

Dusty Rhodes left behind a legacy that is forever engraved in WWE history. His sons Dustin and Cody Rhodes continued his legacy on AEW and WWE.

During his address on Dynamite, Sting paid tribute to his fellow WCW colleagues, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Lex Luger, and Dusty Rhodes, showcasing gratitude for the lessons he learned from them. He described Dusty Rhodes as one of the most charismatic persons he ever met and the impact he had on his life.

“It makes me think about all the years traveling up and down the road with guys like the total package Lex Luger. Rick and Scotty Steiner, Buff Bagwell. They are some names from the past... We look at the generation ahead of us, the guys that shaped my career. Guys like Dusty Rhodes. Dusty Rhodes being the most charismatic human being I've ever seen in my whole life. Unreal Dusty, love you.”

Expand Tweet

Sting had his first match in six years at AEW Revolution 2021 and cited that at the same pay-per-view in 2024, he plans to hang up his wrestling boots for good.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches