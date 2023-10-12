What if Randy Orton returns and challenges 40-year-old on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential feud

Randy Orton could be on his way back to a WWE ring. The Legend Killer suffered a back injury requiring surgery and has been absent ever since. Last month, however, the multi-time world champion was spotted outside the Performance Center in Florida.

With constant rumors and speculation regarding a potential return, many believe The Viper appearing at the PC is a sign that he's getting back into ring shape. This could mean that a comeback of some kind could be imminent.

If Orton is on his way back to the ring, there are a lot of fresh faces he could battle. One of the most interesting could be a 40-year-old star on the Friday Night SmackDown roster. This man has taken the world by storm. His name is LA Knight.

Interestingly, the Max Dupri gimmick debuted the night Randy Orton last competed in a WWE ring. The legend's last bout was a tag team match on May 20, 2022. In the time since then, however, Knight's career took off.

He went from the manager of Maximum Male Models to one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world. Orton returning to confront someone he may not have respect for could be an interesting story. Will The Viper see The Megastar as all hype? Could we see the BFT vs. the RKO? If Orton returns to SmackDown, it may happen.

LA Knight may have his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While fans wait with bated breath over the potential return of Randy Orton, LA Knight has his eyes on championship gold. It wasn't too long ago that he made it clear that he wants a title - mentioning all four men's singles champions on WWE's main roster.

However, thanks to The Bloodline, his goal for gold has taken a detour. Paul Heyman and LA Knight had a few interesting backstage segments. That was a tease for the future, as The Megastar eventually helped John Cena from a brutal beatdown by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

This eventually led to Cena and Knight teaming up together at WWE Fastlane. The popular pair surprisingly worked well and defeated The Bloodline members in the bout.

Now that LA Knight is officially a rival of The Bloodline, however, his goal of championship gold could be nearer than many think. Roman Reigns is set to return on SmackDown.

Could The Megastar confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Whether Knight battles Orton, Reigns, or somebody else, there's no doubt that his career trajectory has been incredible.

