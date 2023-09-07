What if Randy Orton returns as the equilibrium in WWE? Exploring the possibilities

Randy Orton’s return has been one of the most talked about subjects within the WWE Universe. It’s been over a year since fans saw him lose the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos, and they aren’t ready to let his legacy end with that defeat.

Reportedly, Orton has been training to return to the ring, but there haven’t been any concrete plans by WWE. Whenever a Premium Live Event comes around, the fans speculate about his possible return.

However, Randy Orton’s return may not be at a Premium Live Event but during an episode of SmackDown. For those unaware, Jey Uso is now officially a part of RAW’s roster, and Adam Pearce has revealed a Superstar will be traded to SmackDown. The superstar in question may be The Apex Predator.

As per WWE Draft 2023, Orton was picked by the red brand. But, if there’s a trade-off, he can be the option WWE utilizes. Furthermore, Orton moving to SmackDown will not put Matt Riddle in a dilemma between Drew McIntyre and his former tag team partner.

On the other hand, some speculations have been made about Cody Rhodes being the RAW to SmackDown trade-off to reignite The American Nightmare’s rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton may return with another former WWE Superstar

In major news within the pro wrestling industry, CM Punk’s contract with AEW has been terminated after a backstage altercation involving Jack Perry, with Tony Khan getting caught in the crossfire.

After AEW released an official statement about the termination, people immediately speculated on the possibility of him returning to WWE.

Some are against it, while others think it’s a money-making opportunity.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reported that Punk was apparently open to returning to WWE with the possibility of facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

If WWE jumps on this opportunity while planning a Randy Orton return simultaneously, the WWE Universe should gear up for an exciting year ahead!

