What could Randy Orton's WWE future look like amidst uncertainty of in-ring return? 3 potential roles apt for The Viper

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Randy Orton’s return. However, there have been no signs of it, and neither has there been any update from WWE or The Viper himself about the same.

Certain reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Xero News claim that WWE currently has no plans for Orton's plausible return. In fact, the company had no plans for his return at WWE WrestleMania 39 either. Keeping that in mind, the question is: if Randy Orton does return, what role will he play in WWE?

Below are the three roles that Randy Orton can play upon his WWE return.

#3. Randy Orton can lead a faction in WWE

Matt Riddle, Orton’s former tag team partner, returned to WWE SmackDown to save Sami Zayn from Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Viper could return and lead a faction containing top stars like Zayn, Owens, and Riddle to go up against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa). Cody Rhodes could also be a potential member of Orton's faction, considering his ongoing feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

#2. Take on an administrative role

The Apex Predator could return to the company in an administrative role. WWE was recently acquired by UFC’s parent company, Endeavor Group. Hence, when the company is working out managerial changes, they could give Orton a call. Being a veteran of the business, The Viper has immense knowledge of the industry. Moreover, WWE could benefit from having a veteran in an administrative role to maintain the decorum and quality of the product backstage.

#3. Manage prominent Superstars

Currently, one of the biggest storylines in WWE is Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns. Now, Orton’s former partner, Matt Riddle, has also involved himself in a possible feud against Jey Uso.

Randy Orton could return to manage one of the superstars and help them rise to the top by climbing the ladders and taking down The Bloodline’s members.

Randy Orton has been out of action since injuring his back in May 2022. His last match was against The Usos for the WWE Raw Tag Team titles. RK-Bro dropped the title to The Usos, unifying the belts. However, soon after, it was revealed that The Viper suffered a back injury and will be sidelined until he is able to return to the ring.

Hopefully, the WWE Universe will soon witness the return of The Viper!

