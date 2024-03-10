What if Randy Orton teams up with former rival against Logan Paul and KSI at WrestleMania XL? Possibility explored

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL is underway and the match card for the event is slowly starting to shape up.

One of the most unexpected feuds heading into The Show of Shows began at Elimination Chamber: Perth last month, where United States Champion Logan Paul cost Randy Orton a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The Viper got payback against Paul as he interrupted his segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and hit his friend and business partner KSI with an RKO. He then took a sip from their Prime energy drink and poured the rest over KSI to send a warning to the United States Champion.

It is likely that Orton and Paul are going to face off at WrestleMania next month, but WWE could add a twist to the storyline and have KSI join forces with Paul inside the ring against The Apex Predator.

KSI has never wrestled before, but a transition into the pro wrestling industry would not be difficult for him because he has already participated in several boxing matches in the past.

WWE could book Kevin Owens as Orton's Tag Team partner in a potential match against the two Youtubers at WrestleMania. The company already teased an alliance between Orton and Owens on the last two episodes of WWE SmackDown.

Owens and Orton have collided inside the ring many times over the past couple of years. Their dislike for each other was at its peak during Owens and Sami Zayn's heel run on the blue brand in 2017, which led to Orton teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on the duo at Clash Of Champions that year.

The Prizefighter has been feuding with Paul for the past few months, so he would be Orton's ideal partner in this scenario despite being at odds with him in the past.

KSI wants answers from Randy Orton ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Randy Orton returned to WWE programming in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames last November after being out of action due to a back injury since May 2022.

During the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match, The Viper was very close to earning a World Heavyweight Championship until United States Champion Logan Paul smacked him with brass knuckles.

It is now clear that Orton will go to any lengths to make Paul's life miserable on the road to WrestleMania as he already took aim at the United States Champion's friend KSI on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following Orton's attack, the British Youtuber took to Twitter to react to it.

"Why am I always just getting beat up on WWE?"

This was not the first time KSI has been attacked in WWE. He accidentally got Frog Splashed by Logan Paul when he showed up during his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania last year.

