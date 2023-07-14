What did Randy Orton do when WWE star was injured in front of family seated ringside? Reflecting on the heartfelt moment

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. The Viper’s stacked resume speaks for itself. Orton is considered a ring general by peers and fans alike, and his in-ring psychology is second to none. There was even a time when the Legend Killer comforted a fellow star’s family during a WWE pay-per-view event.

The star in question is Shane McMahon. The 2018 World Cup winner was legitimately hurt after a devastating spear from Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2016.

Shane had gone for a Coast-to-Coast, which was reversed into a spear by Reigns halfway through the Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown. That was the planned finish for McMahon; unfortunately, Shane O'Mac was legitimately knocked into unconsciousness.

After the disastrous spot, Randy Orton went over to the ringside area to inform Shane’s family that he was okay. That was one of the rare moments when the Viper broke character on live television.

The match continued after Shane McMahon’s elimination via technical knockout. WWE teased a reunion for The Shield during the match when Dean Ambrose, who was part of Team SmackDown, returned from backstage to help Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins deliver their signature Triple Powerbomb on AJ Styles through the announcer’s desk.

Rollins went for the frog splash on Bray Wyatt after eliminating Styles but was caught mid-air for an RKO by Randy Orton. The Viper also took a spear for Wyatt from Roman Reigns, allowing the Eater of Worlds to take out the Big Dog with Sister Abigail for the win. That made Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt the only survivors for Team SmackDown.

Randy Orton is called ‘Mr. Survivor Series’ for a reason

The Viper is one of the most successful WWE superstars in Survivor Series history. Orton has survived most of the traditional tag team elimination matches he has competed in at the November event so far in his career.

He also holds the distinction of scoring the most eliminations in those matches. Randy Orton has eliminated 16 superstars in traditional Survivor Series tag team matches.

His performance at the event has rightfully earned him the moniker 'Mr. Survivor Series.' Orton is currently on an injury break from WWE television. It remains to be seen if he’ll be at Survivor Series 2023.

