What records did WWE break at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring if CM Punk was the reason

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 featured some of the company's most prominent matches and intense feuds, along with the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton. The Premium Live Event succeeded in every way possible, but it shouldn't just be attributed to the recently returned stars.

WWE announced that Survivor Series: WarGames broke multiple records. It was the highest viewership, largest gate, and best merchandise sales in the event's 37-year history. The viewership jumped to 44% compared to last year. 17,138 attended the event, which broke the 2021's 15,120 attendance record. The merchandise also recorded a 24% increase compared to the previous year's event. While CM Punk's return became the most viewed and engaged post in the company's history, the success was a team effort.

The success of Survivor Series: Wargames could be attributed to the rumors regarding Punk's return, which divided fans about whether he would return. Still, there was no confirmation until the actual event. Most success should still be credited to the Stamford-based promotion and the superstars involved.

Expand Tweet

The company has been on a roll with how they have been booking different feuds and matches. The women's WarGames match built on the tension of Damage CTRL and the reconciliation of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Gunther's legendary Intercontinental Championship reign, and the men's WarGames match that featured some of the company's top stars and the return of The Viper.

What moment regarding CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames did a WWE veteran criticize?

CM Punk on this week's WWE RAW

While many fans praised the matches until Punk's return at the Premium Live Event, Vince Russo criticized how Seth Rollins reacted after the former AEW star's return.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared on social media that although he praises The Game and the company for bringing back CM Punk, Seth throwing a "hissy fit" was a wrong creative choice as it was plain stupid. Russo said that The Visionary was supposed to be a professional and the star should grow up.

It was noted while Punk was making his return, fans recorded Rollins getting furious at him from the end of the ramp. Professionals and fellow superstars held him as he cursed at the Chicago star and even threw up a middle finger.

Were two top stars actually mad about CM Punk returning at WWE Survivor Series?

Aside from Seth trying to confront Punk during his return, Drew McIntyre was another star who potentially had an adverse reaction. The latter reportedly stormed off after the match but before Punk made his entrance.

He later stated that it was due to the frustrations of losing the WarGames match and failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Rollins. On the other hand, The Visionary's outburst was also said to be just an angle.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what will transpire next in CM Punk's second run with the company.