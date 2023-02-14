What are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's actual Valentine's Day plans? Inside both WWE RAW stars' current real-life relationships

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are a couple who have been going strong since September 2022. The duo have shared multiple memorable moments together on screen, with the latest being on Christmas Eve when Dom was arrested after a confrontation with Rey Mysterio.

During the onset of Valentine's Day, Dom revealed that he would spend time with his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley on February 14 rather than go hounding his dad, Rey Mysterio. While we don't know their specific plans for the big day, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will likely spend it with their real-life partners.

The Nightmare is dating All Elite Wrestling star Buddy Matthews, while Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette. This Valentine's Day will be more special for the latter as it will be their first as an engaged couple. Meanwhile, the dashing duo of Ripley and Matthews might pose for some photos to celebrate the occasion.

Ripley is scheduled to partner with Finn Balor to fight Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag-team match at Elimination Chamber. The Nightmare has been on Phoenix's hit list since Extreme Rules last year.

Will Dominik Mysterio interfere in Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have gained much notoriety for their constant interference in high-stake matches. The Judgment Day members always have each other's backs whenever things turn south.

Recently on WWE RAW, Beth Phoenix, and Edge attacked Judgment Day. They almost succeeded in clearing the house until a distraction by Dominik caused Ripley to flatten Phoenix with a Riptide. Edge had to come to The Glamazon's rescue, leading to the heels retreating.

#WWERaw "Dominik won't be the one wearing handcuffs tomorrow" Corey Graves ☠️ Looks like a happy valentine's for Rhea Ripley and Dom "Dominik won't be the one wearing handcuffs tomorrow" Corey Graves ☠️ Looks like a happy valentine's for Rhea Ripley and Dom#WWERaw https://t.co/rqTfZyLQ2S

It was a hint on how the Hall of Fame couple could fall prey to mind games at Elimination Chamber. Dominik is a constant thorn in the legendary team's side. Could Rey Mysterio return to even the odds at the upcoming premium live event? Only time will tell.

