What if Rhea Ripley pulls off the unthinkable on SmackDown? Exploring impact of risky move

Rhea Ripley's career in WWE has taken a massive turn in the last few months. From being a prospect, Ripley has worked hard to become one of the driving forces in the Stamford-based promotion. Since the last few months, The Eradicator has also been known for her impactful decisions and brilliant mind.

While fans have seen this quality of her's on many occasions, there is a chance they could witness Ripley use her mind once again. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the Women's World Champion could do the unthinkable and dump Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day to side with Randy Orton.

The reason why Rhea Ripley could attempt such a drastic move can be attributed to her being frustrated with the performances of The Judgment Day members. First, all male members of The Judgment Day lost at Survivor Series: WarGames. Second, her favorite, Dominik Mysterio, can't win without help.

Unlike her, other members of The Judgment Day have failed to show dominance. This could frustrate Rhea Ripley and cause her to betray the faction and join Randy Orton.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books something along these lines.

Wrestling veteran claims Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley's segment on RAW could have a different ending

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley shared the ring to trade words. While the segment between the duo was well-received, a wrestling veteran believes it could have ended better.

The veteran in question is Bill Apter. During his appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Apter suggested an angle in which the promo on RAW between Ripley and Orton could have ended in the former receiving an RKO.

The wrestling veteran said:

"I'll tell you the scenario I just thought of. Randy's eye-to-eye with Rhea. Behind him comes Damian Priest, 'cause now he looks like a threat, and Randy is in between the two of them now. He is looking back-and-forth and the fans are going 'RKO! RKO!' and he makes like he's gonna RKO Damian Priest, but he goes after Rhea Ripley instead. Priest is like stunned, Randy leaves, 'Oh my God! Did you see that?'" Bill Apter said.

While The Eradicator did not receive an RKO on that night, it won't be a surprise to see Randy deliver it to her at some point in the near future. Given that The Viper has done the same on previous occasions, the Women's World Champion will have to watch her back.

