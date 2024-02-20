What if Rhea Ripley turns face with 27-year veteran by her side? Massive diversion explored

Rhea Ripley has not been seeing eye to eye with The Judgment Day for weeks now, and it looks like her absence from the group could cause further division between them. Interestingly, the current Women's World Champion is not the only "member" of the group that has recently changed their perception.

While Rhea Ripley has been busy in a feud with Nia Jax over the Women's World Championship, The Judgment Day was busy with other plans. Weeks ago, the fearsome faction decided to truly drive away R-Truth from them. Fortunately for Truth, he found other companions, such as The Miz and DIY. However, it looks like he could find another partner in The Eradicator.

As mentioned above, Rhea has not been spending much time with the group for a while despite being attacked multiple times by Nia Jax, leading to the Elimination Chamber: Perth. Mami could feel betrayed by their absence, and Truth could comfort her about it and unknowingly spark a partnership.

The heel group has been distant from Mami for a while, and they could further divide if Ripley chooses Truth over them. Not only will it give her character a fresh face, but it will also provide R-Truth and The Judgment Day with a new storyline to engage in.

Is Rhea Ripley upset with Dominik Mysterio after his recent loss on SmackDown? Analyzing the chances

The Judgment Day on RAW this week.

The Judgment Day is managing well on its own without Rhea Ripley. This week on RAW, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh won their eight-man tag team match against R-Truth, The Miz, and DIY. However, the group was not always all smiles recently, as the former NXT North American Champion suffered a major loss recently.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Dominik competed against Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, Dirty Dom failed to defeat The Prizefighter. Although The Eradicator was disappointed with Dominik's loss, she added some reassuring emojis. After the latest edition of SmackDown, Mami stated that there may be a next time instead and added a disappointed emoji along with a black heart and an Australian flag emoji.

Will the rest of The Judgment Day be present at Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Rhea Ripley won't be the only Judgment Day member at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. Although JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio do not have matches scheduled, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be in action to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. On the other hand, Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

It would be interesting to see what the future has in store for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!