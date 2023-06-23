What role is planned for the Undertaker on the day of WWE Money in the Bank? These are the details 

The 2023 Money in the Bank is around the corner, and fans are more than excited about the event. With WWE presenting intense storylines and enthralling matches leading up to the event, MITB 2023 is expected to be remembered for a long time to come.

From the MITB ladder matches to the World Heavyweight Championship contest between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, the event has all the ingredients to be a massive success. Set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, WWE has one more special event for its fans before the show.

Before Money in the Bank, The Undertaker too will be seen. Taker is set to appear on the 1 deadMAN show, which has left many fans excited. Till now, the deadMAN show has been a massive success wherever it has been hosted.

On the show, wrestling fans can expect The Undertaker to share interesting stories from his career, along with intriguing backstage moments not known to the world.

Money in the Bank is gearing up to be a mega event

WWE has left no stone unturned in making MITB one of the best events of the year. Speculation has been rife on who the company will book to win the respective men's and women's ladder matches. The lead-up to the event has also seen several high-impact clashes, including the culmination of The Bloodline saga.

Over the last few days, there has also been a lot of speculation about who will be the sixth man to compete at this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. Making his appearance on RAW for the first time since WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul announced that he would be competing in the ladder match at MITB.

Paul's inclusion in the event not only helps generate more views but also helps to add a lot of excitement to the match. Considering his aerial abilities, watching Paul compete in the ladder match will be a delight.

WWE reportedly planning a swerve for Money in the Bank

According to the latest reports, WWE is planning a major swerve, which will see one of the superstars in the ladder match get removed due to an injury. This development will then help WWE to add another superstar to replace the injured one, leading to a potential return.

Since this development was reported, the names of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Bray Wyatt have all come up. But nothing is concrete as of now. It remains to be seen how the show will shape up in the coming weeks.

