What does Roman Reigns intend to do to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? The WWE champion's endgame goes beyond the title 

Roman Reigns is the one obstacle standing in Cody Rhodes' way as The American Nightmare looks to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. The two fierce rivals met at last year's 'Mania and The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, Cody Rhodes' dream of dethroning Roman Reigns and winning the title that evaded his father Dusty Rhodes still remains unfulfilled. He made it his mission to get back in the title mix and challenge The Head of the Table once again.

Cody Rhodes challenges Reigns for the title after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He's coming for the champion's rightful claim as the face of the WWE but his opponent is adamant he'll be the one to finish their story.

Roman Reigns was a guest with his cousin The Rock on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 4. He explained that Rhodes has been reading the wrong book and that everybody in the WWE thinks they're number one and are trying to take one another out.

"This guy has been chasing me for two years now, I've beaten him, we've crossed this bridge already, so this is where we close the book completely on this guy, Cody Rhodes, and we display what the most powerful family in pro wrestling is all about." [8:50 - 9:03]

Roman Reigns wants to stop the Rhodes hype train that has erupted on The Road to WrestleMania. He's been joined by The Rock who made a blockbuster return to WWE and joined The Bloodline.

The Samoan duo will be in tag team action against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One in Philly. The Tribal Chief has remained the face of the WWE but Rhodes is coming for that honor at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend. It could be one for the history books and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wants to finish his challenger's story one final time.

Roman Reigns wants to prove his family are the most powerful in WWE history by beating Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' story stems from his family which has played an important role in his ambitions to win the WWE Championship. He's namedropped his mother, brother, and sister in recent weeks, aside from wanting to honor his father, Dusty Rhodes.

The American Dream was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Cody and his other son Dustin (Goldust) in 2007. He enjoyed a legendary career that saw him win over 50 championships in multiple promotions.

However, Dusty never won the WWE Championship and his son's aim is to win the title on Sunday at WrestleMania 40. He wants to give the title to his mother if he can get the job done in Philly.

However, that's where things get interesting as Roman Reigns also has a family rooted in pro wrestling history. His father is Sika Anoa'i, who was one-half of the Wild Samoans, the first Samoans to win WWE (formerly WWF) tag team gold.

Reigns' cousin Rock also has a famous father, the late great Rocky Johnson. He and Tony Atlas became the first Black champions in WWE history.

Thus, the feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes extends to their families. The rivalry between them, Rock and Seth Rollins began because The Final Boss felt The American Nightmare insulted his family.

