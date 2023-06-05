What was Roman Reigns' last match as a babyface? The Usos and 3-time WWE Champion involved

Roman Reigns has been playing a heel character for three years now. The Tribal Chief introduced fans to his current gimmick at the 2020 SummerSlam premium live event. Before that, Reigns had played a babyface character fans found hard to accept for nearly six years. With that in mind, now might be a good time to recall the last time he wrestled a match as the proverbial good guy.

Roman Reigns’ last match as a babyface transpired at a house show on March 1, 2020, when he teamed up with The Usos against King Corbin, Robert Roode and Sheamus. The babyfaces would pick up the win against the heel trio. This also marked the last time Reigns, Jimmy and Jey tagged with each other as babyfaces.

The top star’s last televised match as a babyface happened against Corbin at the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Reigns would go on to defeat the former King of the Ring winner in their Steel Cage match at the February 27, 2020, premium live event.

Ironically, Corbin was also the last person to get a pinfall win over Roman Reigns. The 38-year-old star defeated Reigns in their gimmick match at the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on December 15, 2019. However, it wasn’t a clean win as the babyface was forced to deal with Dolph Ziggler and The Revival during the match.

Roman Reigns was awarded a new title on WWE SmackDown

The Tribal Chief was in the main event of SmackDown this week. Reigns showed up alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa to celebrate 1,000+ days as Universal Champion. The award for the grand accomplishment came in the form of a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns was in the middle of celebrating his historic milestone when he was interrupted by The Usos. The Head of the Table had a bitter exchange with Jimmy Uso that almost got to the point of an all-out brawl.

However, Solo Sikoa did the job for his Tribal Chief by taking out his own flesh and blood with a Samoan Spike. It remains to be seen how Jimmy and Jey will react to the betrayal of their kin next Friday on WWE SmackDown.

