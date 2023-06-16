What if Roman Reigns does not return alone on SmackDown? Major face turn could be in the works!

The storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has proven to be one of the most intriguing sagas in WWE history. With almost everyone excited about the story's next development, the WWE Universe might expect a massive change in regard to Roman Reigns.

While The Tribal Chief is scheduled to return to SmackDown this week, he might not come back alone. Per reports, WWE has a plan for Roman Reigns to turn babyface. The return on SmackDown this week could lead to this moment.

For all fans know, Reigns could return with his uncle Rikishi to fight The Usos. After all, considering how important family is to someone like Rikishi, the 57-year-old will be eager to put an end to this feud that has been going on for a while. Rikishi has also constantly been dropping tweets that seem like he will be a part of the storyline.

Check out Rikishi's tweet below:

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow

If this happens and Reigns turns face, it will be interesting to monitor the reaction The Tribal Chief gets. Roman has done a commendable job as a heel, which has been appreciated by fans all over the world.

Jey Uso might have sent Roman Reigns a message ahead of the latter's return

The Bloodline posing backstage. Image Credits: wwe.com

Among everyone involved in The Bloodline's story, all eyes will be on Jey Uso. After all, Jey has an important decision to make. Either he sides with his brother Jimmy or rejoins The Bloodline and takes the opportunity to be groomed as the next Tribal Chief by Roman Reigns himself.

While Jey is yet to make his decision and pick a side, he is very well aware of Reigns' return this week. Jey even uploaded a workout video with a one-word message ahead of the event. However, what caught the eyes of fans was the emoji Jey used.

Solo Stan @topSoloStan Jey Uso using the Bloodline emoji is certainly interesting Jey Uso using the Bloodline emoji is certainly interesting https://t.co/r3KRfqwhBQ

The 37-year-old captioned the image 'Work' and used the Bloodline emoji. Whether a hint or not, this makes the future even more uncertain. What Jey Uso decides to do with his future is something the WWE Universe can learn on SmackDown this week.

WWE Superstar believes he could challenge Roman Reigns

While Roman Reigns is busy with everything that is going on with The Bloodline, at the end of the day, The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. And Reigns is not just any champion – he is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE history.

This naturally attracts a lot of potential challengers, and one such wrestler who wishes to face Reigns is Ridge Holland. Speaking with Cultaholic, Holland revealed the reason behind Reigns' dominance and also mentioned that he would be a scary prospect for The Tribal Chief. Holland said:

"Well, you know, Roman keeps saying that he is a student of his opponent. You look at everyone he has beaten over [sic] this historic reign. He has known them all pretty well, he knows what they can do, and he knows them inside out. And he has Paul Heyman to do his little scouting missions for him, but he doesn’t know Ridge Holland. I think that could be a scary prospect for him. He doesn’t know what I am capable of, a lot of WWE Universe doesn’t know exactly what I am capable of. I think I can surprise a few people."

Whether Holland seems too ambitious or not, it is good to see the British wrestler aim for big things in his career. However, Holland might have to wait for quite some time before he gets a chance to face Roman Reigns.

