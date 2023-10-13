What if Roman Reigns does not return alone on WWE SmackDown? Exploring why fellow champion needs to be cautious

WWE SmackDown will be a massive show tonight. Triple H is set to make a special appearance, and Pretty Deadly will return to action against The Brawling Brutes as well. If that does not fill the bowl of excitement for WWE fans, Roman Reigns will be returning to the blue brand for the first time after his brief SummerSlam hiatus.

It is not clear yet what The Tribal Chief will do upon his return to the blue brand. Many expect him to address Jimmy Uso, whose status in The Bloodline remains murky at best. He could also address Solo Sikoa, who has lost some big matches lately.

There is also an alarming concern regarding The Judgment Day. On SmackDown last week, Paul Heyman, Sikoa, and Jimmy made some sort of arrangement with Monday Night RAW's fearsome faction, partially due to intimidation from Rhea Ripley. The Head of the Table may need to address Rhea's threats by bringing a potential backup in Tamina.

Tamina is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and 24/7 Champion who has not competed since February. The powerful Samoan is also related to members of The Bloodline, which gives her an obvious reason to join the stable.

While the likes of Roman, Jimmy, and Solo cannot and would not put their hands on Rhea, Tamina could stand up against her. Both women are quite powerful, but who would stand tall if the two went at it? The Tribal Chief could give everybody an answer to that question on Friday.

Paul Heyman was seemingly recruiting a female star while on WWE NXT

While Tamina has links to The Bloodline, she is not the only female star related to Roman Reigns and the Anoa'i family. Ava, a superstar on the NXT brand, is also a part of the famous wrestling family. Notably, she is the daughter of The Rock.

Ava has not been on NXT for very long. She joined as part of The Schism alongside Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler. With the latter two becoming free agents this weekend and Gacy telling Ava to seek a different family, it seemingly appears that the stable is over.

While that potentially left Ava with no direction in WWE, things took an interesting turn during NXT this past week. NXT Anonymous, a mysterious camera person who roams around catching stars in various acts, spotted Ava speaking to Paul Heyman.

Given that Heyman serves as special counsel to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the meeting was unlikely random. Instead, Paul may be recruiting the newcomer to join The Bloodline. This could happen as soon as Friday or even down the line after she further develops her in-ring skills.

