What were Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and other current WWE champions doing the year WrestleMania 20 aired?

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, it is tough to reckon that two decades years ago, iconic matches and WWE legends in their prime were modifying the landscape of wrestling.

Some of them are still active on the roster in 2024 but most were gearing up to become icons in the field. The varied backgrounds and styles of WWE stars makes them versatile in the ring.

It is important to note that Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley were under the age of 10 when WrestleMania 20 took place. IYO Sky was around 14 years old at the time, commencing her tutoring at a later stage. Similarly, Kairi Sane's expertise leaves one pondering that she too might have had decades of training when she only began in 2011.

The 40th edition of the mega Premium Live Event is less than a month away, let's take a look at what the current WWE champions were doing in 2004:

#6. Asuka competed in her first-ever wrestling match the year WrestleMania 20 happened

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Their agility and athleticism in the ring complement each other's styles enabling them to always be one step ahead of their opponents.

Kairi Sane started her wrestling training much later in comparison to her tag team partner. Under Stardom's guidance, Sane soaked in knowledge about the squared circle before officially making her in-ring debut in 2012.

Asuka had a diverse portfolio before jumping on the wrestling bandwagon. The 41-year-old was a graphic designer. She was inspired by renowned talents like The Great Muta, Yoshiawaki Fujiwara, Minoru Suzuki and many more. Yuki Ishikawa took Asuka under his wing. On June 16, 2004, the SmackDown star had her first wrestling match in AtoZ Promotion.

That run was short-lived until 2006 as Asuka was forced to retire due to chronic nephritis which affects the kidneys. She continued designing graphics until 2007 making her in-ring comeback, not knowing years later she would be a part of WrestleMania herself.

#4 and #5. Finn Balor & Damian Priest trained on opposite ends of the earth to end up competing at multiple WrestleMania events

Finn Balor is a veteran in the industry. He rose to prominence long before his WWE debut. In 2001, Balor made his wrestling debut at NWA UK Hammerlock. And it was not too long after this, that the former Universal Champion opened his extension of the NWA school in his hometown of Ireland, in 2002. Becky Lynch and JD McDonagh are a couple of the names who learned the ropes under Finn Balor's tutelage.

Finn Balor competed on NJPW where he founded the iconic Bullet Club faction. He called himself Prince Devitt, a ruthless competitor showing no mercy on his rivals and going to extremes to assert dominance.

Meanwhile, in the other part of the world, Damian Priest had a similar dream to pursue. He picked up a bit of Martial Art training from his father in his younger days before being struck with awe by wrestling. The 41-year-old overcame homelessness, being overweight, and other challenges to become a WWE star.

The Archer of Infamy had his first wrestling match in 2004 on an independent promotion. Given his height and physique, he called himself Punishment Martinez, annihilating his opponents. In 2015 he signed with Ring of Honor until 2018 before working with WWE.

Fast forward 20 years, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are working together as the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They will defend their titles in a 6-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Gunther annihilated opponents since day 1

Gunther (fka Walter) celebrating his win over Will Ospreay (Image: Defiant Wrestling's YouTube)

Like many others, Gunther started preparing for a career in the ring after being inspired by the Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 2000s. That was limited as the shows were not regularly aired in Austria resulting in him losing track of WWE but this diverted him to watch Japanese wrestling.

By 2004, Gunther was sure becoming a wrestler was something he wanted to pursue. A year later he made his in-ring debut at an Austrian promotion before relocating to Germany to hone his knowledge. The 36-year-old was a prominent part of Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) and it was during this period when he would also compete on PWG, Evolve, and Defiant Wrestling.

The WWE call was official in 2019 when he debuted at NXT UK which ushered in his remarkable run which fans know today. The current champion continued using the name Walter which was later changed to Gunther. Next month, the RAW star will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn at The Showcase of Immortals. The stakes are high with his dominant 640+ day reign being a crucial factor as well.

This year, Gunther will have his WrestleMania moment defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn.

#2. Seth Rollins has come a long way to main eventing WrestleMania

Seth Rollins was getting his wrestling career underway in 2004. He started training under Danny Daniels at his wrestling school in the latter part of his teenage years. At the same time, he was attending college and working to pay the bills.

The Visionary was 19 years old when he debuted at an independent promotion in his hometown Iowa that year. Shortly after he joined Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South using his Tyler Black persona.

This catapulted into a run with NWA, PWG, and ROH where he came across and feuded with Sami Zayn, Bryan Danielson, and other popular wrestling names. An eager Rollins was learning all the tricks of the trade to become the star he is today.

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins is gearing up to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, and pair up with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

#1. Roman Reigns' might have not had an impressive WWE run and WrestleMania record

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is undoubtedly one of the most sought stars today. Whether fans despise or cheer Roman Reigns, his presence levels of its own accord.

Before wrestling, Reigns was heavily involved in college football where he had a promising career. He played defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets for three years from 2003. Following this he was associated with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Roman Reigns was laser-focused on a future as an NFL player before his unfortunate diagnosis with Leukemia which put a halt on his plans.

Reigns also briefly played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before giving up the sport. Even his family was surprised at his decision despite them being invested in the wrestling industry.

The Tribal Chief won his ongoing reign as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38 and has been in the main event for the past two years.