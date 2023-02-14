Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn versus Roman Reigns is booked for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. It will be a mega main event match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

In front of what will most likely be a red-hot Montreal crowd, Zayn will have the home advantage. While Reigns is the favorite because, well, he's Roman freakin' Reigns, there is but a smidge of doubt as to whether he can survive this challenge. After all, his opponent at the premium live event managed to do the one thing no one else has - expose cracks in The Bloodline and drive a wedge between him and his family.

As such, fans believe there is every chance the former Honorary Uce will end The Tribal Chief's record-breaking world championship run. However, given Cody Rhodes is already scheduled to face the latter at WrestleMania 39 by virtue of his Royal Rumble win, plans may have to change for a Sami Zayn title win.

If The Master Strategist walks onto the Grandest Stage of Them All as the world champion, Rhodes' wish of facing him there will have come true. This will give us a Zayn versus Rhodes main event, which should be a banger of a contest.

WWE's rumored plans for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39

It has been widely reported that WWE's plans for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 involve him teaming up with longtime buddy Kevin Owens to take on The Usos. There, the duo will end their story with The Bloodline for good and defeat the twins to end their dominant reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Zayn sided with Owens during The Ones' beatdown of the latter at Royal Rumble, turning full babyface for the first time in many years. They were battered by the heels, minus Jey Uso, for their actions, which suggests that they will have a huge part to play in the family's downfall.

Zayn going back to Kevin Owens, his best friend of two decades, to fight their biggest battle yet is the kind of storytelling that fans watch WWE for. They have clashed multiple times during Zayn's time with The Bloodline, and we hope Owens forgives his buddy and has his back during his quest.

The duo becoming tag champs after ending a record-breaking title reign would be the perfect conclusion to their arc.

Poll : 0 votes