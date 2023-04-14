WWE has one of the busiest premium live event schedules in the business and the 2023 calendar is no different. The company kicked off this year's action with the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023.

The road to WrestleMania 39 began with Elimination Chamber, which was the second WWE premium live event of the year. April saw its now-customary two nights of 'Mania. Backlash will be the next big show on the schedule, taking place on May 6. The rumored main event for the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE Superstars and crew will also be traveling to Saudi Arabia next month. The kingdom is set to host Night of Champions on May 27 as part of its lucrative agreement with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

The premium live event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring until it was announced earlier today that it would be rebranded to bring Night of Champions back into rotation.

On July 1, the superstars will return to London for the annual Money in the Bank event. The show will emanate from the O2 Arena.

The summer festivities will cap off with SummerSlam. The official poster for the biggest party of the summer was dropped a couple of days ago and features The Tribal Chief among other top stars. SummerSlam takes place in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

Huge dream match not happening at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of the four biggest premium live events of the year. The event has a history of pitting top stars against each other. Having said that, fans will be gutted to know that WWE has no plans for a huge dream match at the event.

According to Ringside News, Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is not the plan for SummerSlam. The two superstars teased a showdown during their brief interaction at the Royal Rumble. The Beast previously confirmed that he was pitched to wrestle the Ring General at WrestleMania but his opponent was switched to Omos.

GUNTHER continues to impress fans and peers alike with his work ethic. The Imperium leader is currently in the middle of an incredible Intercontinental title reign that has seen him defeat the likes of Ricochet, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

It remains to be seen what Triple H and his team will have in store for the fans at SummerSlam.

